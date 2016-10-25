Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/11/16
JMP Securities
Downgrades
Market Outperform
Market Perform
3/10/16
Oppenheimer
Maintains
Outperform
16.0
2/01/16
Barclays
Upgrades
Equal-Weight
Overweight
17.0
Headlines
Press Releases
ZAIS Reports Q3 EPS $0.46 vs. Prior Year Quarter $(0.76)
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 25 Oct 2016 17:02:03 -0400
ZAIS Financial And Sutherland Asset Management Announce Stockholder Approval of Their Merger
Hal Lindon
Tue, 27 Sep 2016 16:19:36 -0400
UPDATE: ZAIS Says GMFS Sees Experiencing Higher Delinquencies, a Decrease in Servicing Income
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 19 Aug 2016 06:51:15 -0400
UPDATE: ZAIS Says GMFS Remains Full Operational, Continues to Close, Sell Loans, Although at a Reduced Rate
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 19 Aug 2016 06:50:26 -0400
ZAIS Financial Reports GMFS Mortgage Banking Unit Executing Business Continuity Plan In Light of Severe Flooding in Southern Louisiana
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 19 Aug 2016 06:49:33 -0400
ZAIS Financial Reports Q2 Core Loss/Share ($0.11), Book Value/Share $18.66
Hal Lindon
Tue, 09 Aug 2016 16:45:39 -0400
ZAIS Financial Q1 EPS $0.14, Revenue $9.5M vs $4.3M est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 10 May 2016 06:48:46 -0400
ZAIS Financial Sharholders to Receive $64M Cash in Merger with Sutherland; Will Also Own Stock
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 Apr 2016 06:47:33 -0400
ZAIS Financial Announces Merger With Sutherland Asset Management
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 Apr 2016 06:46:23 -0400
Benzinga's Top Downgrades
Monica Gerson
Fri, 11 Mar 2016 10:06:58 -0400
ZAIS Financial Corp. Announces Results of Tender Offer
PRNewswire
Oct 26, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2016 Results
PRNewswire
Oct 25, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. And Sutherland Asset Management Corp. Announce Stockholder Approvals Of Their Merger
PRNewswire
Sep 27, 2016
Proxy Advisory Firms, Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis, Recommend ZAIS Financial Corp. Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Company's Proposed Merger with Sutherland Asset Management Corporation
PRNewswire
Sep 19, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Announces Updates Related To The Impact Of The Louisiana Flooding On Its Mortgage Banking Operations
PRNewswire
Sep 17, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. And Sutherland Asset Management Corp. Announce Final Exchange Ratio For Their Merger
PRNewswire
Sep 12, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Declares Third Quarter Dividend
PRNewswire
Sep 12, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Announces Updates Related To The Impact Of The Louisiana Flooding On Its Mortgage Banking Operations
PRNewswire
Sep 01, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Announces Operational Update Related To Flooding In Louisiana
PRNewswire
Aug 19, 2016
ZAIS Financial Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2016 Results
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2016
Partner Headlines
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 62)
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2017
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 61)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 30, 2017
Thoughts On A Handful Of MREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 60)
Seeking Alpha
Dec 29, 2016
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 59)
Seeking Alpha
Dec 19, 2016
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 58)
Seeking Alpha
Dec 08, 2016
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 57)
Seeking Alpha
Nov 30, 2016
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 56)
Seeking Alpha
Nov 22, 2016
Inside My Portfolio: What I Hold And Why
Seeking Alpha
Nov 16, 2016
Thoughts On A Handful Of mREITs And The State Of The Industry (Week 55)
Seeking Alpha
Nov 03, 2016
Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts From Oct. 31, 2016
Seeking Alpha
Nov 01, 2016
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2016-10-25
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
