All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Zweig Fund, Inc. (The)
ZF
:NYSE
Sector:
Industry:
11.40
0.09 (0.8%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
11.31
Price Open
11.36
Volume
6,016
Day's Range
11.36 - 11.4
52 Wk Range
10.28 - 13.16
50 Day Moving Avg.
11.96
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Headlines
Press Releases
Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer
Hal Lindon
Thu, 29 Jun 2017 16:25:45 -0400
Virtus Total Return Fund Announces Tender Offer, Defers Proposed Merger
Hal Lindon
Tue, 27 Sep 2016 16:34:03 -0400
UPDATE: Zweig Fund And Zweig Total Return Fund Announce Increases To Distribution Rates
Hal Lindon
Fri, 01 Apr 2016 15:26:14 -0400
The Zweig Fund & Zweig Total Return Fund Approved An Increase In Annual Distribution Rate To 10% Of Fund's NAV
Hal Lindon
Fri, 01 Apr 2016 15:25:45 -0400
Zweig Fund, Zweig Total Return Fund Halted; Pending News
Charles Gross
Fri, 01 Apr 2016 15:23:43 -0400
The Zweig Fund Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 01 Apr 2016 15:23:33 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Feb 28, 2018
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Jan 02, 2018
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Nov 15, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Oct 02, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution -- Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Sep 13, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Jul 05, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer
PRNewswire
Jun 29, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer
PRNewswire
Jun 26, 2017
Virtus Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PRNewswire
Jun 07, 2017
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution And Discloses Sources Of Distribution -- Section 19(a) Notice
PRNewswire
Jun 07, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Dividends
View Dividends
Yield
13.07%
Ex-Date
Apr 11, 2018
Payment
0.361
Pay-Date
Apr 19, 2018
