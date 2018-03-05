Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
5/04/17KeyBancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight0.0
3/14/17MacquarieUpgradesNeutralOutperform0.0
1/09/17KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight0.0

Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.11 -0.04 -0.15
Rev: 313.00M 308.17M -4.83M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-27
Rev:

Company Profile

Olympic Steel Inc provides metals processing and distribution services in the US. It specializes in the processing and distribution of large volumes of carbon, aluminum, and stainless steel flat-rolled sheet, coils, plates, bars, and fabricated parts. The company also distributes tubular and pipe products through its subsidiary. The group serves various industries such as industrial machinery and equipment manufacturers, automobile manufacturers and suppliers, and transportation equipment manufacturers. The company's business activity is primarily carried out in the US.
