Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZEP stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
4/09/15
Sidoti & Co.
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
4/08/15
Wunderlich
Downgrades
Buy
Sell
7/08/13
BB&T Capital
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
Headlines
Press Releases
Zep Shareholders Approve Merger With New Mountain Capital
Hal Lindon
Thu, 25 Jun 2015 12:30:39 -0400
Amended 13D Filing from Gabelli's GAMCO on Zep Inc. Shows Reduced Stake from 19.87% as of Apr. 16 to 17.21%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 22 Apr 2015 12:34:50 -0400
13D Filing: Gamco Increases Stake In Zep From 18.87% To 19.87%
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 17 Apr 2015 14:13:06 -0400
Gamco Increases Stake In Zep From 16.74% To 16.98%
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 15 Apr 2015 13:52:08 -0400
Sidoti & Co. Downgrades Zep to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Thu, 09 Apr 2015 09:32:40 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For April 9, 2015
Monica Gerson
Thu, 09 Apr 2015 05:00:02 -0400
Benzinga's Volume Movers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 08 Apr 2015 10:49:19 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Wed, 08 Apr 2015 10:37:02 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 08 Apr 2015 09:40:17 -0400
Wunderlich Downgrades Zep to Sell
Hal Lindon
Wed, 08 Apr 2015 09:30:45 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Timothy T. Tevens Joins Allied Motion Board of Directors
Business Wire
Jun 01, 2017
Zep Inc. Announces Completion of Acquisition by New Mountain Capital
Business Wire
Jun 26, 2015
Zep Inc.'s Stockholders Approve Merger with New Mountain Capital
Business Wire
Jun 25, 2015
The Priceline Group Set to Join the S&P 100; Baxalta to Join the 500; Other Changes to S&P MidCap 400 & S&P SmallCap 600
PRNewswire
Jun 19, 2015
Zep Inc.'s Food Division Offers Programs, Products and Solutions to Prevent the Spread of Avian Influenza
Business Wire
May 04, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces the Commencement of a Class Action Against the Board of Directors of Zep Inc. Concerning the Fairness of the Sale of the Company to New Mountain Capital -- ZEP
Globe Newswire
Apr 30, 2015
ZEP INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Launch an Investigation of the Board of Directors of Zep Inc. in Connection With the Sale of the Company to New Mountain Capital - ZEP
PRNewswire
Apr 22, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of The Board of Directors of Zep, Inc.
Business Wire
Apr 20, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Zep, Inc. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Apr 20, 2015
EQUITY ALERT: The Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Zep, Inc. Concerning its Proposed Sale to New Mountain Capital, LLC - ZEP
Business Wire
Apr 15, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Zep merger to close tomorrow
Seeking Alpha
Jun 25, 2015
Earnings Season Winds Down, And The Winners Are...
Seeking Alpha
May 13, 2015
Best Performing Stocks On Earnings
Seeking Alpha
Apr 26, 2015
Zep (ZEP) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Apr 13, 2015
Premarket Gainers / Losers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Apr 08, 2015
Zep agrees to sale in $692M deal
Seeking Alpha
Apr 08, 2015
More on Zep's FQ2
Seeking Alpha
Apr 08, 2015
Zep beats by $0.04, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Apr 08, 2015
Comparing The Next 3 Cleaning Products Companies
Seeking Alpha
Mar 31, 2015
Zep declares $0.06 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Mar 26, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.06
0.01
Rev:
159.87M
160.07M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products