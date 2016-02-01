Read More

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is a broadcasting television company that provides media and entertainment services. Zee has five business segments that include broadcasting, film, digital, theatre, and live events. The company controls a suite of television channels that broadcast in many different languages. Furthermore, Zee Entertainment produces and distributes feature films, develops digital online offerings, and produces and sells for live entertainment events. Zee also owns and operates Siti Cable, a digital cable television network. The company earns the vast majority of its revenue in India.