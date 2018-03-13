Read More

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC is an investment holding company with diversified interests in mining, energy and other sectors of the Zambian economy. The firm, through its subsidiaries, organizes its operations into manufacturing of lime and mining, coal mining, environmental and technical services, and exploration and technical services. Other business activities include: developing and implementing investments strategies and aligning company operations towards maximizing shareholder value; monitoring investee companies; ensuring effective representation on the boards of the investee companies; establishing and securing joint venture partnerships; and promoting Zambian ownership and management in mining assets.