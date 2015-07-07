Benzinga Pro
ZBB Energy Signs Power Purchase Agreement With Hawaiian University Valued at Approximately $3M
Eddie Staley
Tue, 07 Jul 2015 08:31:55 -0400
ZBB Energy, Solar Power Enter Global Strategic Partnership, Supply Agreement Between $80-$120M
Hal Lindon
Fri, 17 Apr 2015 08:34:48 -0400
ZBB Energy Reports Signing of Power Purchase Deal with 350+ Unit Condo Complex in Honolulu
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 06 Jan 2015 10:02:24 -0400
Events for the Week of Nov. 17-21, 2014
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 14:13:57 -0400
ZBB Energy Regains Compliance With NYSE Listing Requirements
Hal Lindon
Mon, 13 Oct 2014 16:03:33 -0400
Morning Market Losers
Lisa Levin
Fri, 22 Aug 2014 09:58:47 -0400
ZBB Energy Prices 11.5M Shares at $1.12/Share for Gross Proceeds ~$14.8M
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 22 Aug 2014 08:31:33 -0400
ZBB Energy Shares Move Higher; May be Attributed to Street.com Article
Charles Gross
Tue, 03 Jun 2014 14:39:01 -0400
Bradley Hansen Announced ZBB President and COO
Hal Lindon
Tue, 20 May 2014 09:32:00 -0400
ZBB Energy Corporation Reports Q1 EPS of $0.00; Revenue of $4.57M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 15 May 2014 16:13:15 -0400
ROTH Capital Partners 25th Annual Growth Stock Conference to Be Held March 17-20, 2013
Business Wire
Mar 13, 2013
Three Part Advisors, LLC Announces The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference to be Held November 14 & 15, 2012 in Dallas
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2012
Burger King Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
Benzinga Staff
Nov 09, 2011
Burger King Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
Benzinga Staff
Aug 30, 2011
Boston Scientific Second Quarter Results Exceed Consensus Sales and EPS; Full-Year Guidance Raised
PRWeb
Jul 28, 2011
ZBB Energy Down 3.7% Since SmarTrend Downtrend Call (ZBB)
Chip Brian
Jun 14, 2011
ZBB Energy: The Trend Continues Lower (ZBB)
Chip Brian
Feb 15, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of ZBB Energy as They Move Higher on 1x Above-Average Volume (ZBB)
Chip Brian
Jan 20, 2011
Uptrend Spotted in Shares of ZBB Energy (ZBB)
Chip Brian
Jan 20, 2011
Volume Spike Detected in Shares of ZBB Energy as They Move Higher on 9.2x Above-Average Volume (ZBB)
Chip Brian
Jan 12, 2011
ZBB Energy Changes Name to EnSync, Inc.
GuruFocus
Aug 18, 2015
ZBB Secures Order With OATI, Premier Utility Infrastructure Solutions Provider
GuruFocus
Aug 13, 2015
ZBB Energy Urges Shareholders to Vote
GuruFocus
Jul 01, 2015
ZBB Energy Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting
GuruFocus
Jun 30, 2015
ZBB Energy Exhibits at Intersolar to Debut New Products and Breakthrough Energy Management Systems
GuruFocus
Jun 24, 2015
ZBB Energy (ZBB) CEO Eric Apfelbach on Q3 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 14, 2015
ZBB Energy misses by $0.01, misses on revenue
Seeking Alpha
May 14, 2015
ZBB Energy posts 8.7% drop after Tesla launches battery line
Seeking Alpha
May 01, 2015
ZBB +12.5%, SOPW -6.2% after supply/investment deal
Seeking Alpha
Apr 17, 2015
ZBB Energy's (ZBB) CEO Eric Apfelbach on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Feb 17, 2015
