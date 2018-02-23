Read More

Founded in 2007 through acquisitions, Zayo Group Holdings is a large global provider of fiber-based communications infrastructure services, including dark fiber solutions, fiber to wireless towers and small cells, and high-bandwidth network connectivity services. Zayo also provides co-location and interconnection services. Zayo's network in North America and Europe connects to over 24,000 buildings, including about 6,000 cellular towers and over 1,000 data centers, 61 of which are company-owned. The firm went public in October 2014.