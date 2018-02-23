Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade ZAYO stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/08/18Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight43.0
12/12/17Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight40.0
10/18/17BarclaysMaintainsOverweight40.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q2 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.12 0.12 0
Rev: 649.64M 653.50M 3.86M
Q3 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:

Company Profile

Founded in 2007 through acquisitions, Zayo Group Holdings is a large global provider of fiber-based communications infrastructure services, including dark fiber solutions, fiber to wireless towers and small cells, and high-bandwidth network connectivity services. Zayo also provides co-location and interconnection services. Zayo's network in North America and Europe connects to over 24,000 buildings, including about 6,000 cellular towers and over 1,000 data centers, 61 of which are company-owned. The firm went public in October 2014.
Visit company website