Read More

ZAIS Group Holdings Inc is an asset management enterprise based in the United States. ZAIS Group provides investment advisory and asset management services to private funds, separately managed accounts and structured vehicles. invest in a range of specialized credit instruments, including mortgage loans, bank loans, corporate credit instruments, such as collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) and collateralized loan obligations, and various securities and instruments backed by these asset classes. The group also serves as the general partner to certain ZAIS Managed Entities.