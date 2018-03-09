Benzinga Pro
ZAGG Inc
ZAGG
:NASDAQ
Sector:
Consumer Cyclical
Industry:
Specialty Retail
12.80
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
12.8
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
5.9 - 23.7
50 Day Moving Avg.
17.59
PE Ratio
156.5
Shares Outstanding
28.31M
Market Cap
362.38M
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/08/18
B. Riley
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
0.0
2/08/16
Northland Securities
Upgrades
Market Perform
Outperform
15.0
3/31/15
Wunderlich
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
13.0
Headlines
Press Releases
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Lisa Levin
Fri, 09 Mar 2018 05:51:25 -0400
Zagg Shares Down 19.8% After Co. Reported Wednesday a Q4 EPS Miss; B. Riley Earlier Downgraded To Neutral
Hal Lindon
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 14:34:00 -0400
45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 13:31:49 -0400
Zagg's Mixed Q4 Results Send B Riley FBR To Sidelines
Shanthi Rexaline
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 12:23:58 -0400
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2018
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 10:13:00 -0400
32 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Lisa Levin
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 09:06:09 -0400
B. Riley Downgrades Zagg to Neutral
Eddie Staley
Thu, 08 Mar 2018 08:57:30 -0400
ZAGG Sees FY18 Adj. EBITDA $77M-$80M, Sales $550M-$570M vs $568.5M Est.
Hal Lindon
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 17:08:02 -0400
ZAGG Reports Q4 Adj. EPS $0.71 vs $0.73 Est., Sales $176.9M vs $167.2M Est.
Hal Lindon
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 17:07:41 -0400
Zagg Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga Newsdesk
Wed, 07 Mar 2018 11:06:24 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Technical Perspectives on Specialty Retail Stocks -- Tractor Supply, Ulta Beauty, ZAGG, and Zumiez
PRNewswire
3 hours ago
ZAGG Reports Record 2017 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
ZAGG Announces Executive Leadership Transition
Globe Newswire
5 days ago
Zagg Inc to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
5 days ago
ZAGG to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results on March 7, 2018
Globe Newswire
Feb 28, 2018
UPDATE -- mophie announces juice pack battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
mophie announces juice pack battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
InvisibleShield Announces Glass Curve Elite for the New Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+
Globe Newswire
Feb 26, 2018
Research Report Identifies Louisiana-Pacific, Vmware, ZAGG, FS Investment, TherapeuticsMD, and Kennedy-Wilson with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
Globe Newswire
Feb 15, 2018
InvisibleShield Introduces Glass+ Luxe 360 for the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X
Globe Newswire
Jan 08, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Specialty retailers bid up
Seeking Alpha
3 days ago
Midday Gainers / Losers (3/8/2018)
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
Zagg falls sharply after soft guidance
Seeking Alpha
4 days ago
ZAGG's (ZAGG) CEO Randy Hales on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
After Hours Gainers / Losers (3/7/2018)
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
ZAGG CEO steps down
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Zagg misses by $0.02, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
5 days ago
Notable earnings after Wednesday's close
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Research Report Identifies Louisiana-Pacific, Vmware, ZAGG, FS Investment, TherapeuticsMD, and ...
GuruFocus
Feb 15, 2018
Midday Gainers / Losers (1/17/2018)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 17, 2018
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.73
0.71
-0.02
Rev:
167.15M
176.92M
9.77M
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-01
Rev:
