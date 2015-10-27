Read More

ZAP Inc designs, develops, manufactures and sells fully electric and advanced technology vehicles. Business activity of the group is operated through Jonway Auto and ZAP (Consumer Product) segments. The Jonway Auto segment represents sales of the gas-fueled Jonway A380 three and five-door sports utility vehicles, EV minivan and EV SUVs and spare parts principally through distributors in China. The ZAP Consumer Product segment represents rechargeable portable energy products, Zapino scooter, and ZAPPY3 personal transporters. The firm derives most of the revenue from the Jonway Auto segment.