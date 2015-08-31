Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZA stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Zuoan Fashion To Start Delisting Process, NYSE To Suspend Trading Immediately
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 31 Aug 2015 16:20:28 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Reports Q3 EPS of $(0.02); Revenue of $49.10M
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 23 Dec 2014 07:36:57 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From the NYSE
Hal Lindon
Fri, 05 Dec 2014 09:33:55 -0400
Top 4 Small-Cap Stocks In The Textile-Apparel Clothing Industry With The Lowest PEG Ratio
Monica Gerson
Wed, 19 Nov 2014 05:47:44 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Says Not Aware of Material Corporate Developments That Could Account for Unusual Trading Activity; Says Business Fundamentals have Not Changed
Charles Gross
Fri, 07 Nov 2014 08:34:16 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Limited Reports Q2 EPS of $(0.01), Down 104% YOY; Revenue of $39.60M vs $47.47M Est
Charles Gross
Thu, 09 Oct 2014 06:42:36 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2014
Monica Gerson
Thu, 09 Oct 2014 05:33:11 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Lows
Lisa Levin
Tue, 12 Aug 2014 10:25:21 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Limited Sees Q2 Sales $37.0M-40.20M
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 29 Jul 2014 06:33:05 -0400
Zuoan Fashion Limited Reports Q2 EPS of $0.04, Down 83% YOY; Revenue of $30.40M Which May Not Compare $47.47M Est
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 29 Jul 2014 06:32:19 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Filing of its 2014 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PRNewswire
Jun 12, 2015
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Third Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Dec 23, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Reporting Date for Third Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Dec 18, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From the NYSE
Newswire
Dec 05, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Date of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Comments on Recent Stock Activity
Newswire
Nov 07, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Oct 09, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Reporting Date for Second Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Oct 03, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces First Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Jul 29, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Reporting Date for First Quarter 2014 Financial Results
Newswire
Jul 21, 2014
Zuoan Fashion Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2013 Financial Results
Newswire
Apr 30, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Jun 24, 2015
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
Jun 15, 2015
Zuoan Fashion - Major Changes In Distribution And Retail Network Must Be Brought
Seeking Alpha
May 15, 2015
Zuoan Fashion's (ZA) CEO James Hong on Q3 2014 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2014
More on Zuoan Fashion's Q3
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2014
Zuoan Fashion EPS of -RMB0.13
Seeking Alpha
Dec 23, 2014
Premiere Opportunities Group to open four stores in mainland China
Small Cap Network
Apr 30, 2014
GNC Pops in First Day of Trading
webmaster
Apr 01, 2011
Kinder Morgan Holds Steady After IPO
webmaster
Feb 16, 2011
IPO Watch: 2011
webmaster
Feb 07, 2011
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2014-12-23
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products