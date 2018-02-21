Read More

WiseTech is a leading global provider of logistics software and 19 of the largest 20 third-party logistics companies are customers of the firm. The company has a very strong customer retention rate, of over 99% per year, and is growing quickly as its global SaaS platform replaces legacy software. The company reinvests around 30% of revenue into research and development, however around 50% of this cost is capitalised which causes poor cash conversion. Founder Richard White remains CEO and the largest shareholder.