Read More

Wayside Technology Group Inc is an information technology channel company. The firm and its subsidiaries distribute software and hardware developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers internationally and also resell computer software and hardware developed by others and provide technical services directly to customers in the United States Of America and Canada. The company also operates sales branch in Europe. Its product portfolio consists of products from publishers of software and tools for virtualization, security, networking, storage, and infrastructure management etc. The firm has The Lifeboat distribution and Techextend segment. The firm generates the majority of its sales in the United States.