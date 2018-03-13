Market Overview

One of six entities created after the split and privatization of Japan's nationwide railway operator, West Japan Railway Company, or JRW, is the country's third- largest passenger railway operator by market capitalization. Its 5,013 km of rail track covers about 34% of Japan's population and 20% of its land area. Stable railway operations, which make up 64% of earnings, are overshadowed by lackluster nonregulated businesses, including retail facility management, travel and tourism, and real estate development.
