With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer household products, including cleaning supplies, laundry detergents, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Green Works, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. More than 80% of Clorox's sales are derived from the United States.