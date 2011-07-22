Read More

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd is a US-based financial service holding company with primary business interests in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Business activity of the firm is operated through OneBeacon, HG Global/BAM, and Other Operations. The OneBeacon segment consists of specialty property and casualty insurance writer that offer insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and managing general agencies. The HG Global/BAM segment offers insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes. The Other Operations segment provides investment management services of assets under management.