Pope Resources LP is a US-based company engaged in three main businesses: Fee Timber, Timberland Management, and Real Estate. Its Fee Timber operations include growing and harvesting timber from land that it owns or co-owns with its timber fund investors. The company's Timberland Management segment engages in organizing and managing private equity timber funds. Its Real Estate division focuses on a portfolio of land in the west Puget Sound region of Washington, and it also owns and manages the historic town of Port Gamble, Washington. The Fee Timber segment is responsible for the majority of the company's revenue.