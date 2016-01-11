Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade WAG stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
12/24/14
JP Morgan
Maintains
Overweight
88.0
12/24/14
Barclays
Maintains
Equal-Weight
72.0
12/19/14
SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
Downgrades
Buy
Neutral
77.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Where Are People Using Apple Pay?
Wayne Duggan
Mon, 11 Jan 2016 14:01:12 -0400
Early Global News: Record Online Sales, 400% Jump In Tinder Users, China Experiences Worst Drop In Months
Early Global News
Fri, 27 Nov 2015 08:25:14 -0400
Hearing Unconfirmed Market Chatter of Walgreen Interest in Express Scripts
Charles Gross
Tue, 21 Jul 2015 12:34:13 -0400
Walgreens Spokesperson Confirms Photo Unit Has Not Heard of Any Issues Related to Potential Breach
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 17 Jul 2015 13:59:19 -0400
CVS Photo Site Reportedly Hacked: Everything You Need To Know
Jason Shubnell
Fri, 17 Jul 2015 13:43:44 -0400
Hear OraSure Shares have been Moving on PR from 2013
Charles Gross
Tue, 19 May 2015 09:33:34 -0400
Watch Omnicare Shares as Hearing Co. Received Interest from Walgreens, McKesson, Initial Bids Due May
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 30 Apr 2015 14:12:23 -0400
Hearing Detwiler Suggesting Rite Aid Could Be Good Acquisition Target for Walgreens
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 24 Mar 2015 10:26:50 -0400
The 'Hateful' Eight: 8 Stocks Institutional Investors Dumped Last Quarter
Javier Hasse
Fri, 20 Feb 2015 13:09:51 -0400
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Bank Of America, Walgreens & Delta
Craig Jones
Mon, 19 Jan 2015 13:20:35 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
INVESTOR ALERT: Andrews & Springer LLC Reminds Walgreen Shareholders of Important Class Action Deadline - WBA
Business Wire
Jun 08, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Andrews & Springer LLC Reminds Walgreen Investors of Important Class Action Deadline - WAG
Globe Newswire
Jun 05, 2015
LAWSUIT ALERT: The Law Firm of Andrews & Springer LLC Announces That a Securities Fraud Class Action Has Been Filed Against Walgreen Co. - WAG
Globe Newswire
Jun 02, 2015
Notice of Investigation by the Peiffer Rosca Wolf Law Firm into Walgreen Co. and June 9, 2015 Deadline for Lead Plaintiff Motions
Business Wire
Jun 01, 2015
Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NYSE:WAG) Shares Announced by Shareholders Foundation
Globe Newswire
Apr 28, 2015
Ryan & Maniskas, LLP Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Walgreen Co.
PRNewswire
Apr 15, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Walgreen Co. and Certain Officers -- WAG
Globe Newswire
Apr 14, 2015
Walgreens Shareholders Approve All Proposals Related to Transaction with Alliance Boots and Holding Company Reorganization
Business Wire
Dec 29, 2014
Walgreen Co. Reports Fiscal 2015 First Quarter Results
Business Wire
Dec 23, 2014
InvestorsObserver releases comments on Exxon Mobil, Wal-Mart, Walgreen, PulteGroup, and Alaska Air
Newswire
Dec 22, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Starbucks Percolates to the Top on Youth Hiring News
Fox Business
Jul 13, 2015
Report: Amazon to Launch House Brand for Food
Fox Business
May 29, 2015
Expectations Stacked High On Costco's Q3 Earnings
GuruFocus
May 27, 2015
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Dividend Stock Analysis
GuruFocus
Apr 07, 2015
Help Wanted! These Industries Are Hiring
Fox Business
Apr 03, 2015
Analyzing Barry Rosenstein's Top Holding: Walgreens
GuruFocus
Feb 24, 2015
Walgreen Is Well-Equipped For A Stronger Comeback
GuruFocus
Feb 02, 2015
Drug Distributor Reaps The Rewards Of Strategy Shift
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 02, 2015
Walgreen: Shares Appear Fully Valued As Acquisition Of Boots Alliance Closes
Seeking Alpha
Dec 31, 2014
Merger complete for Walgreens Boots Alliance
Seeking Alpha
Dec 31, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.75
0.81
Rev:
19.49B
19.55B
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products