Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
Trade WABC stock with recommended broker Ally Invest. Commissions as low as $3.95.

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
4/21/17Keefe Bruyette & WoodsUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform0.0
7/25/16Keefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform
5/19/16Keefe Bruyette & WoodsMaintainsMarket Perform45.0
Show more Loading articles...

Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.58 0.58 0
Rev: 47.74M 56.94M 9.20M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-19
Rev:

Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation is based in San Rafael, California. Westamerica Bancorporation runs a regional community bank and has close to $5 billion in assets. The banks' net revenue is generated by net interest income. Deposit service charges make up the noninterest income sources. The bank focuses mostly on commercial clients, such as smaller businesses. Its footprint encompasses central and northern California, extending north of San Francisco to Mendocino and Lake counties, south to Kern County in central California, and all the way east to Nevada County.
Visit company website