Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
AquaVenture Holdings Limited Ordinary Shares
WAAS
:NYSE
Sector:
Utilities
Industry:
Utilities - Regulated Water
13.50
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
13.5
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
10.87 - 18.83
50 Day Moving Avg.
14.88
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
26.39M
Market Cap
356.24M
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
10/10/17
Citigroup
Maintains
Buy
21.0
10/09/17
Citigroup
Maintains
Buy
21.0
8/10/17
Canaccord Genuity
Maintains
Buy
23.0
Headlines
Press Releases
AquaVenture Reports Q4 EPS $(0.28) vs $(0.25) Est., Net Loss $6.6M, Adj. EBITDA $10.5M, Sales $32.4M vs $31.6M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 01 Mar 2018 07:05:43 -0400
AquaVenture Reaffirms FY17 Sales Guidance $119M-$122M, Adj. EBITDA $34M-$37M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 07:16:34 -0400
AquaVenture Reports Q3 EPS $(0.29) vs $(0.26) Est., Adj. EBITDA $9.7M, Sales $29.9M vs $30.6M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 09 Nov 2017 07:16:00 -0400
AquaVenture Offers Business Update Following Hurricanes: 'all of our plants are operating, except for one very small plant in the USVI, which is waiting for power from the local utility'
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 11 Oct 2017 08:34:08 -0400
AquaVenture Holdings Says Adjusting Guidance Due to Acquisition Closing Dates, Now Sees FY 2017 Sales $119M to $122M vs $129M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 06:26:14 -0400
AquaVenture Holdings Q2 EPS $(0.21) vs $(0.21) Est., Sales $29.9M vs $30.9M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 09 Aug 2017 06:24:46 -0400
AquaVenture Holdings Sees FY17 Sales $127-$132M vs $129M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 May 2017 16:34:41 -0400
AquaVenture Holdings Reports Q1 EPS $(0.23) vs $(0.26) Est., Sales $29M vs $29.9M Est.
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 May 2017 16:34:20 -0400
Aquaventure Holdings Sees FY17 Sales $127M-$132M vs $130.06M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 16 Mar 2017 16:25:34 -0400
AquaVenture Reports Q4 EPS $(0.28 vs $(0.44) Est., Sales $29.8M vs $28.78M Est.
Hal Lindon
Thu, 16 Mar 2017 16:24:56 -0400
AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Host Earnings Call
PRLive
Mar 01, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings Limited Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Results
PRNewswire
Mar 01, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PRNewswire
Feb 20, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings Limited Announces Agreement to Acquire Majority Interest in Desalination Plant in Ghana
PRNewswire
Feb 15, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2017 Earnings Conference Call
PRNewswire
Feb 15, 2018
Gabelli & Company's 28th Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium
Business Wire
Feb 07, 2018
Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Barnes & Noble, Ecolab, Genuine Parts, AquaVenture, WesBanco, and Tower International — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications
Globe Newswire
Jan 23, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings Limited to Participate at Roth Industrial Growth and Cleantech Corporate Access Day
PRNewswire
Dec 05, 2017
AquaVenture Holdings Limited Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Results
PRNewswire
Nov 09, 2017
AquaVenture Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call
PRNewswire
Oct 30, 2017
Partner Headlines
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 8th
Zacks
4 days ago
AquaVenture Holdings 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Seeking Alpha
Mar 05, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings' (WAAS) CEO Doug Brown on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Mar 02, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
AquaVenture Holdings announces agreement to acquire majority interest in desalination plant in Ghana
Seeking Alpha
Feb 16, 2018
Best and worst utilities stock performers for 2017
Seeking Alpha
Dec 26, 2017
Is It Time to Invest in Water?
GuruFocus
May 25, 2017
Aquaventure Holdings Ltd (WAAS) CEO Douglas R Brown Bought $–7…,5…… of Shares
GuruFocus
May 24, 2017
AquaVenture Due For A Deep Dive With Upcoming Lock Up Expiration
Seeking Alpha
Mar 21, 2017
AquaVenture Holdings beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Mar 16, 2017
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.25
-0.25
0
Rev:
31.58M
32.36M
777.00K
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:
Company Profile
Read More
AquaVenture Holdings Ltd is a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions and filtered water systems. It delivers WAAS solutions through two operating platforms: Seven Seas Water and Quench.
Visit company website
