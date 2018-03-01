Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
10/10/17CitigroupMaintainsBuy21.0
10/09/17CitigroupMaintainsBuy21.0
8/10/17Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy23.0
Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.25 -0.25 0
Rev: 31.58M 32.36M 777.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-08
Rev:

Company Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd is a multinational provider of desalination and wastewater treatment solutions and filtered water systems. It delivers WAAS solutions through two operating platforms: Seven Seas Water and Quench.
