VZ Holding AG offers financial advisory services for individuals and companies in many areas. The group helps clients plan retirement, investments, and it helps with mortgage financing. VZ also provides assistance with tax optimization. Corporate clients are assisted with benefit planning and risk management. As a holding company, VZ depends on its host of subsidiaries to bring a wealth of services to clients. Altogether, the group delivers assistance with insurance questions, administers and services mortgages, and engages in bank depository activities. Revenue is primarily earned from management fees on assets under management.