Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
11/26/14
Compass Point
Maintains
Neutral
20.5
7/29/13
Compass Point
Maintains
Buy
12.0
12/21/12
Compass Point
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
11.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Compass Point Reiterates Neutral on Valley Financial Corporation, Raises PT to $20.50
Eddie Staley
Tue, 25 Nov 2014 21:42:54 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Monica Gerson
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 11:18:11 -0400
Morning Market Movers
Monica Gerson
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 10:51:09 -0400
BNC Bancorp Reports Deal to Purchase Valley Financial Corp. for ~$101.3M
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 09:45:46 -0400
Valley Financial Corp of Roanoke Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Nov 2014 09:40:41 -0400
Valley Financial Corporation Reports Q2 EPS of $0.36 vs $0.31 Est
Hal Lindon
Fri, 01 Aug 2014 08:34:17 -0400
Valley Financial Corporation Reports Q2 EPS of $0.36 vs $0.31 Est
Eddie Staley
Fri, 01 Aug 2014 08:33:42 -0400
Compass Point Maintains Buy on Valley Financial Corporation, Raises PT to $12.00
Juan Lopez
Mon, 29 Jul 2013 08:33:33 -0400
UPDATE: Compass Point Initiates Valley Financial at Buy on Outlook
David Johnson
Fri, 21 Dec 2012 14:37:18 -0400
Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Valley Financial Corporation at Buy, Announces $11.00 PT
Juan Lopez
Fri, 21 Dec 2012 09:13:20 -0400
Valley Financial Corporation Shareholders Approve Acquisition by BNC Bancorp
Globe Newswire
May 28, 2015
Valley Financial Corporation Ranked #73 in American Banker Magazine's Survey of the Nation's Top 200 Community Banks
Globe Newswire
May 05, 2015
Valley Financial Corporation Reports Record Net Income and Record Diluted Earnings Per Share for First Quarter 2015; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Globe Newswire
Apr 24, 2015
Valley Financial Corporation Reports Fifth Consecutive Year of Record Earnings; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
Globe Newswire
Jan 29, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Launches An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Valley Financial Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Nov 24, 2014
VALLEY FINANCIAL CORP. INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces the Investigation of Valley Financial Corp. Over the Proposed Sale of the Company to BNC Bancorp - VYFC
Newswire
Nov 20, 2014
Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Valley Financial Corporation
Newswire
Nov 17, 2014
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Launches An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Valley Financial Corporation And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Nov 17, 2014
VALLEY FINANCIAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Valley Financial Corporation
Newswire
Nov 17, 2014
EQUITY ALERT: The Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Valley Financial Corporation Concerning its Proposed Sale to BNC Bancorp
Business Wire
Nov 17, 2014
Partner Headlines
Valley Financial declares $0.04 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Apr 24, 2015
Valley Financial beats by $0.05, beats on revenue
Seeking Alpha
Jan 29, 2015
Valley Financial declares $0.04 dividend
Seeking Alpha
Jan 29, 2015
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - January 5, 2015
Seeking Alpha
Jan 05, 2015
BNC Bancorp to Buy Valley Financial in a $101.3M Stock Deal - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Nov 18, 2014
Valley Financial Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Nov 14, 2012
Valley Financial Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Aug 14, 2012
Valley Financial Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
May 11, 2012
Valley Financial Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Nov 14, 2011
Valley Financial Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
Unknown
Aug 15, 2011
Earnings
View Earnings
Q2 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.31
0.36
Rev:
7.00M
10.18M
