Vestas Wind Systems is one of the largest manufacturers of wind turbines in the world, with 2016 annual sales of EUR 10.2 billion. About 61% of revenue comes from Europe and Africa, with the Americas accounting for 30%, and Asia contributing the remainder. Vestas generates 13% of sales from services. In order to offer offshore wind power solutions, Vestas created a joint venture with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. MHI Vestas Offshore Wind became operational in April 2014.