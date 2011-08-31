Benzinga Pro
Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust
VVR
:NYSE
Sector:
Industry:
4.430
0 (0%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
4.43
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
4.26 - 4.77
50 Day Moving Avg.
4.41
PE Ratio
0
Shares Outstanding
180.04M
Market Cap
797.56M
Bank of America Upgrades EFT, FCT, VVR, PPR Senior Loans To Buy
Joe Young
Wed, 31 Aug 2011 07:09:20 -0400
Fitch Affirms VRTP Shares of Two Invesco Funds at 'AAA'
Business Wire
Aug 16, 2016
Fitch Affirms Invesco Senior Income Trust VRTP Shares at 'AAA'
Business Wire
Oct 19, 2015
Invesco Advisers Announces Shelf Registration Statements for Invesco Closed-End Funds
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2015
Fitch Affirms Invesco Senior Income Trust VRTP Shares at 'AAA'
Business Wire
Oct 20, 2014
Newgate Capital Management's Total Return Income Portfolio Continues to Shine in 2014
Business Wire
Jun 05, 2014
Newgate's Total Return Income Portfolio Powers to a Five Year 17.3% Annualized Return
Business Wire
Feb 25, 2014
Fitch Affirms VRTP Shares Issued by Invesco Senior Income Trust
Business Wire
Oct 23, 2013
Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust Announces $125 Million Placement of Private Offering of Variable Rate Term Preferred Shares and Redemptions of Auction Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares at Par
Newswire
Oct 26, 2012
Fitch Rates New VRTP Shares Issued by Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust
Business Wire
Oct 26, 2012
Invesco Van Kampen Senior Income Trust Announces Anticipated Placement of Private Offering of Variable Rate Term Preferred Shares and Redemptions of Auction Rate Cumulative Preferred Shares at Par
Newswire
Oct 25, 2012
Partner Headlines
Leveraged loan outperformance to continue - Goldman
Seeking Alpha
6 days ago
Invesco declares monthly distributions
Seeking Alpha
Mar 01, 2018
2018's YYY/CEFL Index: Summary Of Changes And Post-Rebalancing Reversion
Seeking Alpha
Feb 14, 2018
Big outflow for popular senior loan ETF
Seeking Alpha
Feb 13, 2018
Mariner Investment Group Llc Buys iShares National Muni Bond, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield ...
GuruFocus
Feb 09, 2018
Exploiting ETRACS 2x ETN And CEF Illiquidity
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Money pours into loan funds
Seeking Alpha
Feb 09, 2018
Weekly CEF Roundup: New Feature Introduced, MXE Tender Offer
Seeking Alpha
Feb 04, 2018
Leveraged loans the place to be in January
Seeking Alpha
Jan 31, 2018
Weekly CEF Roundup: Still Cautiously Bullish On MLPs In 2018
Seeking Alpha
Jan 28, 2018
