VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company. The company aggregates small and medium-sized photovoltaic solar projects underpinned by long-term power purchasing agreements; arranges corporate and project financing, engineering design, and equipment procurement, and manages the build-out of such solar PV projects for asset owners. It focuses on structuring, corporate advisory and project management for rooftop solar projects and ground-mount utility-scale solar projects.