Vicat SA is in the business of cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregate and other products and services. The company's core business is the manufacturing of cement. Its products and services are natural cement, concrete and concrete products, aggregates and building chemicals, hauling, paper, concrete pumping services, insulating concrete, mineral admixtures and metal reinforcements. The firm manufactures its products using cement plants, grinding plants, concrete batching plants and aggregate quarries. It operates in France, United States, Turkey, Senegal, Switzerland, Egypt, Italy, Mali, Kazakhstan, India, and Mauritania. The firm generates most of the sales in France.