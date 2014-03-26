Read More

Vu1 Corporation is focused on developing, manufacturing and selling a line of mercury free, energy efficient light bulbs based on its light-emitting technology. The company is focused on research and product development of its Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It's ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. Geographically all the operations are functioned through the US, however, it also has the business presence in the international market.