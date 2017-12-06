Read More

Victrex is a British specialty chemicals company whose business is based predominantly on manufacturing and creating solutions using polyetheretherketone, or PEEK, an ultra-high-performance lightweight plastic. Around 40% of sales are generated in Europe, with Asia and the Americas contributing 30% each. The business is segmented into Victrex polymer solutions, which targets industrial markets, and Invibio biomaterial solutions, which provides healthcare solutions for the surgical and medical device markets.