Read More

VA Tech Wabag Ltd provides engineering solutions in the water treatment industry. The group is engaged in the construction and maintenance of water treatment plants. Wabag design completes and operates drinking water and wastewater plants for both the municipal and industrial sectors. It offers sustained solutions for special customer needs through a comprehensive range of services and innovative technologies. The company provides lifecycle solutions, including conceptualization, design, engineering, procurement, supply, installation, construction, and operations and maintenance services. It has operations across four geographic clusters India, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.