Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd manufactures and sells tofu, soy and other plant-based milks, dairy milk, juice, and packaged tea and water. Vitasoy's brands include Vitasoy, Vita, Calci-Plus, Sansui, and Unicurd. Its two biggest markets are China and Hong Kong, which collectively account for more than three-quarters of the company's sales. Most remaining sales are generated in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore, although the company's products are sold in roughly 40 countries worldwide.