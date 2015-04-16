Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Analyst Rating
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
3/19/15
Topeka
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
5.5
3/18/15
Benchmark
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
3/13/15
Topeka
Initiates Coverage on
Buy
5.0
13D Filing from Gabelli's GAMCO on Vitesse Semi Shows New 7.31% Stake
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 16 Apr 2015 16:07:07 -0400
13D Filing from Gabelli's GAMCO on Vitesse Semi Shows New 7.31% Stake
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 16 Apr 2015 16:04:04 -0400
Vitesse Holder Microsemi Reports 23.5% Stake In 13D Filing, Vitesse Makes Filing Available To Reflect Microsemi Merger Plan
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 24 Mar 2015 14:28:40 -0400
Topeka Capital Downgrades Vitesse Semiconductor to Hold
Charles Gross
Thu, 19 Mar 2015 05:08:42 -0400
Benchmark Downgrades Vitesse Semiconductor to Hold
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 10:26:10 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 10:08:41 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 09:43:13 -0400
Benzinga's Top #PreMarket Gainers
Monica Gerson
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 08:07:42 -0400
Vitesse Semiconductor Shares Resume Trading, Now Up 37%
Charles Gross
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 07:35:19 -0400
PREVIEW: Vitesse Semiconductor to Resume Trading at 7:30 AM ET
Charles Gross
Wed, 18 Mar 2015 07:08:46 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Microsemi Successfully Completes Acquisition of Vitesse
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2015
Microsemi Successfully Completes Vitesse Tender Offer
PRNewswire
Apr 28, 2015
Microsemi Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period for Vitesse Tender Offer
PRNewswire
Apr 08, 2015
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of VITESSE SEMICONDUCTOR of Commencement of CLASS ACTION Concerning the Fairness of the SALE OF THE COMPANY TO MICROSEMI CORPORATION -- VTSS
Globe Newswire
Mar 25, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Vitesse Semiconductor Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Mar 23, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of The Board of Directors of Vitesse Semiconductor Corp.
Business Wire
Mar 23, 2015
Peiffer Rosca Wolf Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation Stockholders
Business Wire
Mar 20, 2015
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Commences An Investigation Into The Proposed Sale Of Vitesse Semiconductor Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm For Additional Information
Business Wire
Mar 19, 2015
EQUITY ALERT: The Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation Concerning its Proposed Sale to Microsemi Corporation – VTSS
Business Wire
Mar 19, 2015
Vitesse Semiconductor Corporation Stockholders Encouraged to Contact Securities Law Firm about Takeover
Newswire
Mar 19, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
My Best Investments And Trades
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2017
Microsemi to Acquire PMC-Sierra
GuruFocus
Nov 28, 2015
A Glance At Two New Holdings in Mario Gabelli's Portfolio
GuruFocus
Apr 17, 2015
IPAS Shareholders For Change - Activist Group Targets IPASS Inc
GuruFocus
Apr 17, 2015
Small Semiconductor Companies Being Acquired - What Company Might Be Next?
Seeking Alpha
Apr 09, 2015
More Of The Same From Microsemi ... And That's Just Fine
Seeking Alpha
Mar 24, 2015
Microsemi Gets Outperform Rating Amid Diversification
Investor's Business Daily
Mar 23, 2015
Merger Arbitrage Mondays - March 23, 2015
Seeking Alpha
Mar 23, 2015
MicroSemi: Vitesse Deal, 2016 Targets Have Been Priced Into The Stock
Seeking Alpha
Mar 20, 2015
Microsemi surges after Vitesse deal; bidding war considered possible
Seeking Alpha
Mar 19, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Earnings
Q1 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.04
-0.04
Rev:
25.09M
24.76M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
