Read More

Virtus Health was formed in 2009 via the merger of three established fertility clinic groups and provides a range of assisted reproductive technologies, or ARTs, for infertility, predominantly in vitro fertilization, or IVF. The company provides these through a network of 34 fertility clinics, 17 embryology and 19 andrology laboratories, and six day hospitals across New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. Virtus contracts fertility specialists under independent service agreements, with an initial fixed term of five years.