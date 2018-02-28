Read More

Vet Online Supply Inc is a United States-based development stage company that engages in the sale of veterinary supplies for vet clinics of all sizes. The company sells its products on the eCommerce web-based platform called OsCommerce, at its own website www.vetonlinesupply.com. The company's website gives customers the ability to purchase veterinary supplies at affordable prices, making an order any time of the day, any day of the week. It carries superior quality product manufacturers including Cislak, Integra-Miltex, Eli-medical, Crosstex, Barber of Sheffield, KVP and, many more. Vet Online Supply provides USA veterinary hospitals, clinics and mobile services with the highest quality products as well as after-sales support and service.