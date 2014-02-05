Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VTNC stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
9/24/13
TD Securities
Upgrades
Hold
Buy
5.5
4/05/13
Cowen & Co.
Downgrades
Buy
Hold
7/20/12
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
11.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Vitran Obtains Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement
Charles Gross
Wed, 05 Feb 2014 07:23:42 -0400
Vitran Resumes Trading
Charles Gross
Mon, 30 Dec 2013 08:30:12 -0400
US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Home Sales Report
Monica Gerson
Mon, 30 Dec 2013 08:16:11 -0400
PREVIEW: Vitran to Resume Trading at 7:30 AM ET
Charles Gross
Mon, 30 Dec 2013 08:11:25 -0400
Vitran Shares Halted Ahead of Acquisition Announcment
Charles Gross
Mon, 30 Dec 2013 08:03:57 -0400
Vitran to be Acquired by TransForce for $6.50/Share in Cash
Charles Gross
Mon, 30 Dec 2013 08:01:41 -0400
Vitran Shares to Resume Trade at 5PM EST
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 20 Dec 2013 17:38:09 -0400
Vitran Receives Offer of $6.50/Share from Transforce, Board Determines Transforce Offer is Superior
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 20 Dec 2013 17:31:02 -0400
Vitran Shares Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 20 Dec 2013 17:25:33 -0400
Benzinga's Top #PreMarket Gainers
Monica Gerson
Tue, 10 Dec 2013 09:11:13 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
TransForce Completes Acquisition of Vitran
Globe Newswire
Mar 26, 2014
TransForce Receives Competition Act Approval for Arrangement With Vitran
Globe Newswire
Mar 24, 2014
Vitran Corporation Inc. Receives Final Court Approval of Arrangement With TransForce
Globe Newswire
Mar 06, 2014
Vitran Corporation Inc. Announces Shareholder Approval of Plan of Arrangement
Globe Newswire
Mar 05, 2014
Vitran Corporation Inc. Obtains Interim Order for Plan of Arrangement
Globe Newswire
Feb 05, 2014
Vitran Corporation Inc. Terminates Agreement With Manitoulin Transport, Agrees to be Acquired by TransForce
Globe Newswire
Dec 30, 2013
Vitran Corporation Inc. Receives Offer of US$6.50 Per Share From TransForce Inc.
Globe Newswire
Dec 20, 2013
Vitran Corporation Inc. Enters Into an Agreement to be Acquired by Manitoulin Transport
Globe Newswire
Dec 09, 2013
Vitran's Shareholder Rights Plan Review Deferred by TSX - Rights Plan Remains in Effect
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2013
Vitran Adopts Shareholder Rights Plan
Globe Newswire
Nov 04, 2013
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Soars: Stock Adds 13.0% in Session - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jan 03, 2014
Can Vitran (VTNC) Continue to Surge? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jan 02, 2014
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Vitran (VTNC): Time to Buy? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Dec 30, 2013
Vitran Corp. (VTNC) Worth Watching: Stock Rises 11.0% - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Dec 11, 2013
Moving Average Crossover Alert: Vitran Corporation, Inc. (USA) (VTNC) - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Sep 10, 2013
Weekly CFO Buys Highlight: TAM, SUSP, VTNC, STAG
GuruFocus
Oct 01, 2012
Weekly CFO Buys Highlight: ASNB, FXCM, CDXS, VTNC, BRS
GuruFocus
Sep 24, 2012
Weekly CEO Buys Highlight: NIHD, RENT, VTNC, MDW
GuruFocus
Sep 24, 2012
Transportation Sector Wrap
webmaster
Aug 23, 2012
Transportation Sector Wrap
webmaster
Aug 13, 2012
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
-0.62
0.09
Rev:
155.20M
49.40M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products