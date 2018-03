Read More

Vitamin Blue Inc designs and sells, surfs clothing and accessories. The company design, manufacture and distribute water boardsports wear (boardshorts and t-shirts) and water boardsports accessories (board bags, saddle bags, and rack pads). The company specializes in the custom stand up paddle (SUP) bags, surfboard bags, prone board bags and roof rack pads. It makes accessories for the surf, SUP and paddle boarding industry.