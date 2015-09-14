Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade VTG stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
6/26/15
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
0.200
5/26/15
Jefferies
Maintains
Hold
0.450
3/26/15
iBERIA Capital Partners
Downgrades
Outperform
Sector Perform
0.300
Headlines
Press Releases
NYSE Suspends Trading in Vantage Drilling, Has Begun Delisting Proceedings
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 14 Sep 2015 12:59:22 -0400
Vantage Drilling Company Receives Notice of Drilling Contract Termination
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 01 Sep 2015 17:30:33 -0400
Vantage Drilling Co Reports Q2 EPS $0.07 vs Est $0.03, Sales $212.3M vs Est $208.64M
Eddie Staley
Tue, 04 Aug 2015 07:11:15 -0400
Vantage Drilling Company Responds to Brazil Media Reports
Charles Gross
Thu, 30 Jul 2015 18:54:56 -0400
Vantage Drilling Offers Response to Report Related to Petrobras: Co. 'Fully Performing Under Contract, Found No Evidence' to Substantiate Allegations of Improper Activity
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 02 Jul 2015 15:14:27 -0400
Vantage Drilling Announces Has Retained Lazard to Help Review Financing, Strategic Opportunities
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 22 Jun 2015 16:38:46 -0400
Vantage Drilling Q1 EPS $0.06 vs $0.04 est
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 07 May 2015 06:05:50 -0400
Saudi Arabia Oil Minister: Price Of Oil Is 'Up To Allah'
Jayson Derrick
Tue, 05 May 2015 14:26:37 -0400
All The 'Experts' Were Wrong On Oil
Jake Mann
Wed, 15 Apr 2015 13:49:41 -0400
Iberia Capital Downgrades Vantage Drilling to Sector Perform, Lowers PT to $0.30
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 26 Mar 2015 06:22:33 -0400
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Vantage Drilling Company Receives Notice of Delisting of Ordinary Shares
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Receives Notice of Drilling Contract Termination
Marketwired
Sep 01, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Reports Second Quarter Results for 2015
Marketwired
Aug 04, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Schedules Second Quarter 2015 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Marketwired
Jul 31, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Responds to Media Reports
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2015
Vantage Drilling Responds to News Reports Regarding Petrobras
Marketwired
Jul 02, 2015
Vantage Drilling Retains Lazard to Assist in Review of Financing and Strategic Opportunities
Marketwired
Jun 22, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Reports First Quarter Results for 2015
Marketwired
May 07, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Schedules First Quarter 2015 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Marketwired
Apr 29, 2015
Vantage Drilling Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results for 2014
Marketwired
Mar 06, 2015
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
Penny Stocks And Risk: This 97% Drop In 8 Months Teaches Investors Something
Seeking Alpha
Feb 21, 2018
California fights Trump coastal drilling plan
Seeking Alpha
Feb 08, 2018
Florida exempt from Trump drilling plan
Seeking Alpha
Jan 10, 2018
Wall Street Breakfast: Final Jobs Report Of 2017
Seeking Alpha
Jan 05, 2018
AP: Trump to 'sharply' expand offshore drilling, including Pacific Ocean (updated)
Seeking Alpha
Jan 04, 2018
Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Flat As Markets Reopen
Seeking Alpha
Dec 26, 2017
Scaling back offshore drilling safety?
Seeking Alpha
Dec 26, 2017
Vantage Drilling reports Q3 results
Seeking Alpha
Nov 10, 2016
Vantage Drilling names Toma as new CEO
Seeking Alpha
Aug 12, 2016
Vantage Drilling (VTG) Q2 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 11, 2016
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2015
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2015-11-09
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products