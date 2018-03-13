Read More

Vitec Group (The) PLC principally serves customers in the Broadcast and Photographic markets. Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. The Broadcast Division designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded products for broadcasting, film and video production for broadcasters and independent content creators. The Photographic Division designs, manufactures and distributes premium-branded equipment for photographic and video cameras and provides dedicated solutions to professional and non-professional image takers. Its geographical segments include: United Kingdom; Europe; North America, which accounts for the major share of revenues and Asia Pacific.