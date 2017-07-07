Market Overview

Voltaic Minerals Corp formerly Prima Diamond Corp, is a Canada-based lithium exploration company with 100% ownership of the Green Energy Lithium Project, encompassing approximately 4,100 acres of BLM claims in the Paradox Basin of Utah, USA.
