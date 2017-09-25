Benzinga Pro
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Versar and Kingswood Genesis Fund Agree to Merger to Acquire All Outstanding Shares at an Offer Price of $0.15/Share
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 25 Sep 2017 07:55:23 -0400
Versar CFO was Terminated
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 05 Jun 2017 07:18:48 -0400
Versar Shares Tick Slightly Higher as Traders Circulating Press Release from 5 Hours Ago 'Versar, Inc. Announces Two Option Year Awards Totaling $12M with U.S. Army Reserve 88th Regional Support Command'
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 29 Mar 2017 13:24:01 -0400
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 150 Points; Digital Ally Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 15:28:15 -0400
15 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Lisa Levin
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 13:00:03 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Exeter Gains On Acquisition News; CryoPort Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 12:13:41 -0400
Earnings Scheduled For March 28, 2017
Lisa Levin
Tue, 28 Mar 2017 04:54:58 -0400
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Lisa Levin
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 12:29:54 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises Over 50 Points; Tandem Diabetes Care Shares Plunge
Lisa Levin
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 12:04:09 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Conagra Profit Beats Estimates
Lisa Levin
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 10:36:29 -0400
Vanstar Appoints New Advisor and Grants Stock Options
Marketwired
Nov 15, 2017
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Versar, Inc. - VSR
PRNewswire
Oct 16, 2017
Announcement for Commencement of Tender Offer for Versar, Inc.
PRWeb
Oct 09, 2017
Versar, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results
PRLive
Sep 25, 2017
Versar, Inc. Announces Agreement and Plan of Merger with Kingswood Capital Management Affiliates
PRLive
Sep 25, 2017
Versar, Inc. Announces FY2017 Earnings Conference Call
PRLive
Sep 20, 2017
Vanstar Unveils a Large Auriferous Hydrothermal System at its Nelligan Project
Marketwired
Sep 05, 2017
Versar, Inc. Announces Notice of Acceptance of Plan and Extension of Period to Restore Compliance with NYSE Continued Listing Standards, Fee Payment and Warrant Issuance to BofA
PRLive
Aug 15, 2017
Versar, Inc. Announces Notice of Acceptance of Plan and Extension of Period to Restore Compliance with NYSE MKT Continued Listing Standards
PRLive
Jul 07, 2017
Vanstar Announces Shareholder's Meeting Results
Marketwired
Jun 28, 2017
Versar (VSR) Falls Ahead of Q4 Numbers
BayStreet
Mar 28, 2017
Versar wins multi-year operations and maintenance contract worth $2.3M
Seeking Alpha
Mar 23, 2017
Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am
Seeking Alpha
Mar 22, 2017
Versar +45% on contract award for Johnson Controls Federal Systems JV
Seeking Alpha
Mar 21, 2017
Premarket Gainers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Mar 21, 2017
Versar awarded new contract for critical environmental work
Seeking Alpha
Jul 06, 2016
Vanstar Reports –….'4 Meters Grading 4.4' g/t Gold at Nelligan Project in Quebec
GuruFocus
Jul 01, 2016
Vanstar Completes a $57,……… Financing
GuruFocus
Jun 02, 2016
Midday Gainers / Losers
Seeking Alpha
May 16, 2016
Versar reports FQ3 results
Seeking Alpha
May 16, 2016
Earnings
Q4 2017
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2017-09-25
Rev:
Q1 2018
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2018-05-09
Rev:
