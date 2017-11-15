Read More

Viaspace Inc was founded in July 1998. The Company is a renewable energy company. Its renewable energy is based on biomass, in particular its dedicated energy crop with the trademarked name 'Giant King Grass' ("GKG"). The Company focuses on GKG, a natural hybrid, non-genetically modified, fast-growing, perennial grass which it is growing as a dedicated energy crop that can be used to generate low carbon and renewable electricity by direct burning in a biomass power plant, and can be made into pellets that can replace some of the coal in existing power plants thus reducing carbon emissions.