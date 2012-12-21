Benzinga Pro
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
Versant Halted for Info
Paul Quintaro
Fri, 21 Dec 2012 09:13:37 -0400
Actian Completes Versant Acquisition
Charles Gross
Fri, 21 Dec 2012 07:27:44 -0400
Versant Corporation Reports Q4 EPS of $(0.72); Revenue of $4.20M vs $3.98M Est
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 10 Dec 2012 17:12:26 -0400
Versant Agrees to be Acquired by Actian For $13.00 per Share -Bloomberg
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 21 Nov 2012 13:54:10 -0400
Versant Halted News Pending
Paul Quintaro
Wed, 21 Nov 2012 13:41:10 -0400
Versant Announces Agreement to be Acquired by UNICOM for $11.50 per Share
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 01 Oct 2012 09:14:56 -0400
Versant Corporation Reports Q3 EPS $-0.42; Revenues $3M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 23 Aug 2012 16:12:07 -0400
Morning Market Losers
Lisa Levin
Tue, 10 Apr 2012 09:57:16 -0400
Versant Appoints Kee Ong as Chief Technology Officer
Matthew Kennedy
Tue, 10 Jan 2012 17:15:43 -0400
Versant Announces 2012 Strategic Roadmap With Launch of New Long-Term Product Development Plans
Eddie Staley
Thu, 01 Dec 2011 17:11:58 -0400
Actian Corporation Completes Acquisition of Versant
Business Wire
Dec 21, 2012
Versant Announces Quarterly Revenues of $4.2 Million
Globe Newswire
Dec 10, 2012
Versant Shows the Way Forward to Automated Demand Response With Big Data Solutions for Utilities at Grid-Interop
Globe Newswire
Dec 03, 2012
Versant Announces Special Shareholders Meeting to Consider Its Proposed Merger With Actian Corporation
Globe Newswire
Nov 30, 2012
Versant Agrees to be Acquired by Actian for $13.00 per Share
Globe Newswire
Nov 21, 2012
Versant Discusses How to Leverage Big Data to Achieve Situational Awareness at QCon San Francisco
Globe Newswire
Nov 06, 2012
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation of Cascade Corporation (CASC), Cymer Inc. (CYMI) and Versant Corp. (VSNT) and Class Action Against Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PPHM)
Newswire
Oct 23, 2012
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Class Action Against OCZ Technology Group, Inc. (OCZ) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) and Investigation of New Frontier Media, Inc. (NOOF) and Versant Corp. (VSNT)
Newswire
Oct 22, 2012
Law Office of Brodsky & Smith, LLC Announces Investigation of Versant Corporation
Business Wire
Oct 20, 2012
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Law Firm of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of Claims Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Versant Corp. in Connection With the Sale of the Company to UNICOM Systems, Inc. -- VSNT
Globe Newswire
Oct 19, 2012
Partner Headlines
Versant Corporation Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Sep 13, 2012
Versant Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Jun 13, 2012
Versant Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-Q)
GuruFocus
Mar 16, 2012
Versant Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-K/A)
GuruFocus
Feb 28, 2012
Versant Corp. Reports Operating Results (10-K)
GuruFocus
Jan 30, 2012
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2012
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2012-12-10
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
