Pebble Beach Systems Group PLC develops and supplies automation, the channel in a box and content management solutions for TV broadcasters, service providers and cable and satellite operators. Its customers include TV Globo Brazil, Fox News, and Business Channels USA, ZDF Germany etc. The firm has Pebble beach systems and Central segments. It derives the majority of its revenue from Pebble beach systems segment. The company operates in UK, Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.