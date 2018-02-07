Market Overview

Analyst Rating

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
2/07/18Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold20.0
10/27/17CitigroupMaintainsSell19.0
10/27/17Stifel NicolausMaintainsHold20.0
Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: 0.38 0.37 -0.01
Rev: 671.86M 674.49M 2.63M
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-02
Rev:

Dividends

Yield
1.55%
Ex-Date
Mar 13, 2018
Payment
0.0675
Pay-Date
Mar 29, 2018

Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology provides discrete semiconductors and passive components to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, power supplies, military, aerospace, and medical markets. The firm's portfolio of products includes transistors, diodes, optoelectronic components, capacitors, inductors, and resistive products. Less than half of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia, with the rest coming from Europe and the Americas.
