Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Headlines
Press Releases
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 50 Points; Pandora Shares Slide
Lisa Levin
Mon, 28 Mar 2016 14:38:55 -0400
Mid-Day Market Update: Qlik Technologies Surges Amid Potential Sale; VirtualScopics Shares Decline
Lisa Levin
Mon, 28 Mar 2016 12:14:57 -0400
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Flat; Cal-Maine Foods Profit Beats Views
Lisa Levin
Mon, 28 Mar 2016 10:08:41 -0400
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Monica Gerson
Mon, 28 Mar 2016 08:26:43 -0400
Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs
Lisa Levin
Fri, 30 Oct 2015 10:32:55 -0400
Morning Market Gainers
Lisa Levin
Fri, 30 Oct 2015 09:47:50 -0400
VirtualScopics Reports Q2 EPS $(0.20) vs. Prior Year Quarter $(0.26)
Hal Lindon
Tue, 11 Aug 2015 16:16:57 -0400
VirtualScopics ,XICO Enter Into Collaboration Agreement With Micron
Charles Gross
Tue, 10 Mar 2015 14:03:25 -0400
Virtualscopis Q4 EPS -$0.38, Revenue $2.7M
Paul Quintaro
Thu, 26 Feb 2015 07:10:37 -0400
VirtualScopics Licences IXICO's Proprietary TrialTracker™ Digital Platform
Eddie Staley
Tue, 16 Dec 2014 08:31:42 -0400
BioTelemetry, Inc. Announces the Completion of Its Acquisition of VirtualScopics, Inc.
Globe Newswire
May 11, 2016
BioTelemetry, Inc. Announces Results of Tender Offer for Shares of VirtualScopics, Inc.
Globe Newswire
May 10, 2016
VirtualScopics, Inc. Board Determines Gastineau Partners Proposal Not Reasonably Expected to Lead to a Superior Company Proposal
PRNewswire
May 09, 2016
BioTelemetry, Inc. Commences Previously Announced Tender Offer to Acquire VirtualScopics, Inc.
Globe Newswire
Apr 08, 2016
VirtualScopics, Inc. Cancels Conference Call Due To Recent Announcement Of The Definitive Agreement With BioTelemetry, Inc.
PRNewswire
Mar 29, 2016
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces Investigation as to Whether the Sale of VirtualScopics Inc. to BioTelemetry, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders -- VSCP
Accesswire
Mar 28, 2016
BioTelemetry, Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire VirtualScopics, Inc.
Globe Newswire
Mar 25, 2016
VirtualScopics, Inc. Schedules 2015 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Financial Results Press Release, Conference Call And Webcast
PRNewswire
Feb 29, 2016
VirtualScopics, Inc. Announces Amendment to Exclusive Marketing Agreement with PPD; Provides Additional Opportunities to Develop New Business Relationships
PRNewswire
Jan 22, 2016
VirtualScopics, Inc. Promotes Ronald Way to Chief Operating Officer
PRNewswire
Dec 17, 2015
Partner Headlines
VirtualScopics (VSCP) Plummets on Takeover Talk
BayStreet
Mar 28, 2016
Premarket Gainers / Losers as of 9:10 am
Seeking Alpha
Mar 28, 2016
VirtualScopics Shareholders Should Refuse To Tender Their Shares To BioTelemetry
Seeking Alpha
Mar 28, 2016
BioTelemetry to acquire VirtualScopics for $15.5M in cash
Seeking Alpha
Mar 25, 2016
Midday Gainers/ Losers
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2016
VirtualScopics: A Well-Managed, Small Float Stock On The Edges Of Biotech
Seeking Alpha
Jan 28, 2016
VirtualScopics' (VSCP) CEO Eric Converse on Q2 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
Aug 11, 2015
VirtualScopics reports Q2 results
Seeking Alpha
Aug 11, 2015
VirtualScopics' (VSCP) CEO Eric Converse on Q1 2015 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
Seeking Alpha
May 06, 2015
VirtualScopics reports Q1 results
Seeking Alpha
May 06, 2015
Earnings
Q1 2016
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2016-05-11
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
