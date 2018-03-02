Read More

Versartis Inc operates in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The company is developing novel, long-acting medicines to transform treatment for patients with endocrine disorders. The company's lead candidate, somavaratan (VRS-317), is a novel, long-acting form of recombinant human growth hormone. Versartis is currently evaluating somavaratan for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency in the Phase 3 VELOCITY trial in the U.S., Canada and Europe and the J14VR5 Phase 2/3 trial in Japan.