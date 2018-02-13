Read More

Virtusa Corp provides a range of information technology, or IT, services. The company organizes its services into three categories: business and IT consulting, technology implementation, and application outsourcing. The business and IT consulting services include IT assessment and planning, network architecture and design, and governance-related services. The technology implementation services include application development, legacy asset management, information management, and testing. The application outsourcing services include application and platform management, infrastructure management, and software quality assurance management. The company generates the majority of revenue from North America.