Vestin Realty Mortgage I Inc invests in loans secured by commercial real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages. The company also invests in, acquires, manages or sells real property and acquires entities involved in the ownership or management of the commercial real property. It operates through two segments: investments in real estate loans and investments in real property. Most of its revenue is generated from the investment in real property. Vestin operates mainly in the United States region.