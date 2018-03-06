Read More

Verisk Analytics Inc is a data analytics provider offering decision support and risk-management solutions to the financial industry. The company's predictive analytics are used in rating applications, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk assessment, global risk assessment, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and other related fields. Most of Verisk's revenue is based on long-term contracts and subscriptions. The largest end market is the risk assessment sector. Verisk's clients are located primarily in the United States.