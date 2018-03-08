Market Overview

11/17/17BWS FinancialMaintainsStrong Buy20.0
10/18/17BWS FinancialUpgradesBuyStrong Buy0.0
4/28/17B. RileyInitiates Coverage OnBuy11.3

EPS: 0.77 0.94 0.17
Rev: 639.95M 639.00M -950.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-05-17
Rev:

Verso Corp is a North American producer of printing papers, specialty papers, and pulp. The company produces a wide range of paper products, including coated freesheet, coated groundwood, coated digital, inkjet, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet. These paper products are used primarily in media and marketing applications, such as catalogs, magazines, advertising brochures, and annual reports. The company also sells kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture tissue products and printing and writing grade paper; however, the group derives the majority of its revenue from its paper products.
